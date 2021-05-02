January 2,1954-April 13, 2021
Edie Penno was granted her angel wings April 13, 2021 in Lansing, IA. Edie was born January 2,1954 in Lewistown, Montana. She dedicated her life to Special Education graduating from Redford University, earning a Masters from the University of Iowa, and Administrative Certification from the University of Northern Iowa.
Edie’s joy was her travels to the beach and mountains, time with her family and friends, her dogs, and SHOPPING! She loved giving her time back to her community.
Edie is survived by her husband Douglas Penno, sisters Ann Atkinson-Hull, Virginia (Ginny) Manly (Kenneth Manly), William Atkinson (Anna Atkinson), Wayne Atkinson, great niece Madilyn Atkinson, great nephew Cooper Atkinson, many cousins and in-laws.
Let’s celebrate Edie’s life May 15, 2021 at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home in Lansing, IA. Visitation from 9:00—11:00 with service at 11:00.
Flowers: Red Geranium Gifts and Flowers, Lansing, IA 563-538-3943
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following places where Edie volunteered: Lansing Library, 515 Main Street, Lansing, IA 52151; Lansing Iowa Food Trust (LIFT), 220 South 3rd Street, PO Box 421, Lansing, IA 52151
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.