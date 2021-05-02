January 2,1954-April 13, 2021

Edie Penno was granted her angel wings April 13, 2021 in Lansing, IA. Edie was born January 2,1954 in Lewistown, Montana. She dedicated her life to Special Education graduating from Redford University, earning a Masters from the University of Iowa, and Administrative Certification from the University of Northern Iowa.

Edie’s joy was her travels to the beach and mountains, time with her family and friends, her dogs, and SHOPPING! She loved giving her time back to her community.

Edie is survived by her husband Douglas Penno, sisters Ann Atkinson-Hull, Virginia (Ginny) Manly (Kenneth Manly), William Atkinson (Anna Atkinson), Wayne Atkinson, great niece Madilyn Atkinson, great nephew Cooper Atkinson, many cousins and in-laws.

Let’s celebrate Edie’s life May 15, 2021 at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home in Lansing, IA. Visitation from 9:00—11:00 with service at 11:00.

Flowers: Red Geranium Gifts and Flowers, Lansing, IA 563-538-3943

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following places where Edie volunteered: Lansing Library, 515 Main Street, Lansing, IA 52151; Lansing Iowa Food Trust (LIFT), 220 South 3rd Street, PO Box 421, Lansing, IA 52151