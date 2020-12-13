October 9,1964-December 10, 2020

Eddie Lee Poppe, 56 of Hudson, died Thursday, Dec. 10 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

He was born Oct. 9,1964 in Waterloo, son of Gary Lee and Karen Fliss Poppe. He married Linda T. Weber May 15, 1999 at Holy Family New Melleray, Peosta.

Eddie graduated from Hudson High School. He received two degrees from Hawkeye Community College in Arts and Science and Police Science, and a BA in Automotive and Production from UNI. He worked at TriMark Corporation, New Hampton, for 10 years as a project process engineer before working at John Deere as a product development specialist for the last 10 years.

Survived by: his wife; four children, Natalie, Spencer, Preston and Caitlyn all at home; a sister, Melissa Kay Poppe of Bettendorf; and a brother, William Lee Poppe of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Eddie enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, fishing and just being outdoors. He also was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.