WATERLOO-Eddie (E. Kay) Swaim, 92, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Friendship Village in Waterloo. She was born May 13, 1929 in Sioux City, daughter of Wilhelm and Louise Karcher. She was the youngest of 4 and the first to be born in the United States after the family immigrated from Germany.

She attended The University of Iowa studying journalism where she met Bill (William) Swaim in German class. They were married June 12, 1949 in Iowa City. They went on to make a home and raise 4 children, Bill, Gina, Alan and David, in Bettendorf. After Bill retired they lived in Snowmass, CO and Tucson, AZ.

She had a quiet soul, a strong faith and loved her children and her church. She taught her children to be kind and to work hard. She was always active in church activities such as Bible Study. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, and served on the Board of the YM-YWCA and Quad City Music Guild. She enjoyed golf, bridge, music, skiing and tennis.

She is survived by their children; William Jr (Jean) Swaim of Bettendorf, Gina (Paul) Greene of Waterloo, Alan (Carol) Swaim of South Fork, CO and David (Melissa) Swaim of Greenwood, IN; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; her 101 year old sister, Mina Karcher of Sioux City; nephew Tim Karcher; and niece Susan Karcher.

She was preceded in death by her husband William, her sister Lena Karcher, her brother August (Bernice) Karcher, and her grandson, Tyler Greene, who used to love to wheel over and visit his grandma. We would like to thank her wonderful caregivers at Friendship Village.

A family service and inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Friendship Village Auxiliary. Condolences may be left at Locke Funeral Home.