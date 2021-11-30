April 5, 1953-November 23, 2021
WATERLOO-Eberhard Lothar Schmitt, 68, of Waterloo Iowa, formerly of Neustadt bei Coburg, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021. He was born April 5, 1953 in Wildenheid, Germany, and came to the United States to marry Christy Myers on January 17, 1981.
Eberhard was a Panzer Grenadier in the German Federal Armed Forces from 1976 to 1978. Upon coming to the United States and Iowa, he worked for Cardinal Construction for many years, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed working with his friends at Cardinal, loved his family and his two cats, loved to travel in Europe and the U.S., and especially loved following German soccer and his favorite team, FC Bayern Munich.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Christy Myers Schmitt of Waterloo; his beloved German exchange student daughter Steffi Lesch and her children Felix and Lea of Holzgerlingen, Germany; brother Halli Schmitt and sisters Isa Totz, Marina Loock and Silvia Metzler (Germany); and 4 godchildren in Germany, Andreas Totz, Svenia Loock, Jacqueline Gartner, and Felix Lesch. His Iowa family included brother-in-laws Robert Myers and Rick Myers (Vicky) and sister-in-law Kathy Button(Dave) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudi and Gudrun Schmitt, and a brother, Jurgen Schmitt.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 13 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Hudson, Iowa. The family respectfully requests that attendees wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left at https://www.lockefuneralhome.com
