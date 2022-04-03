Earnest R. Bean Sr.

October 26, 1944-March 28, 2022

Earnest Ray Bean Sr., 77, of Waterloo, died at his home Monday, March 28, 2022.

He was born October 26, 1944, in Waterloo, son of Earl E. and Raymonda Bouillon Bean and graduated from East High School in 1962. Earnest served in the United States Army, 1962-1965 during the Vietnam Conflict and was missile man during Cuban Crisis.

Earnest retired in 1997 from John Deere after 32 years where he worked on the assembly line in the Foundry and had served as Union Steward for UAW Local 838.

He married Julie Farmer on June 27, 1964, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. He was a long-time member of the church and active in youth work for 30 years. He also volunteered with the Salvation Army youth group for several years.

Earnest is survived by his wife, Julie; son, Earnest “Bucky” (Carisa) Bean Jr. of Marshalltown; sisters, Mary Lou (Phil) Jamieson and Lela Sheffler; brothers, Earl “Terry” (Carol) Bean and Chris (Diane) Bean; and sister-in-law, Linda Bean‚ all of Waterloo; 5 grandchildren: Kimberly (Dan Sr.) DeVore, Jon Bean, Michael (De) Bean, Isaac (Mia) McBean and Shelley (Eric) Marbut; 4 great grandchildren: Daniel DeVore Jr., Lyla Harrington, Meadow DeVore and Joy DeVore; aunt, Josette Bailey‚ Dixon‚ IL; many, many nieces and nephews; and friends, Carol Miller, Janet Collins‚ and neighbor, Barbara Spears‚ all of Waterloo.

Preceded by his parents; daughter, Rebecca (John) Hoffman; brother, LeRoy “Joey” Bean; sister, Sylvia Gray; uncle, Don Bailey; and friends, Craig Collins and Levi Miller.

Memorial Services: 11:00 AM on June 25, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo with military rites following the service.

Burial at a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com