WATERLOO — Earnest Bailey Sr., 85, of Waterloo, died Aug. 6 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes.
He was born Aug. 5, 1933, in West, Miss., son of Lawrence and Mary Eliza Cain Bailey. He was one of 19 children.
Earnest retired from John Deere Factory Works after working there for 33 years. He was also a Mastor Mason of Prince Hall and he later joined the International Masons. He was a former member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormon) and later became a member of Shilliam Church of God and Christ. Earnest married Annie Ruth Blaylock and they later divorced.
Survivors: his wife, Christina (Phillips) Bailey; six sons, Isadore Anderson, George (Faye), Michael (Yvette) Tyler, Lawrence (Rose), Douglas, and Ernest (Monica) Bailey; four daughters: Carolyn, Phyllis (Mike), Cynthia (Jerry) Bailey-Martin, and Wyndolyn (Leon) Bailey of Waterloo; 39 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Sam Evans of Waterloo and Will (Ella Reese) of West, Miss.; 10 sisters, Gladys MaGee of Durant, Miss., Bessie Shaw, Robbie Bailey of Jackson, Miss., Idella Sampson, Verlyn (William) Stevenson, Stella B. Smith of Waterloo, Maudie McNeary, Irma Jean (Dwight) Holman, and Maggie Roberts of St. Louis, Mo.; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and special friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Donald; four brothers, Leroy, Thomas, Lawrence, James Garland; and two sisters, Flora Bailey and Carrie Hamilton.
Services: Noon Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Payne Memorial AME Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. and for an hour prior to services on Tuesday. Sanders Funeral Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family at 233 Gable St., where they will be receiving friends.
Earnest took pride that he had such a large family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He was a cheerful and lovable person and a good friend and mentor to all whom he met.
