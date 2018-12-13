LA PORTE CITY — Earlene J. McBride, 83, of La Porte City, died Monday, Dec. 10, at La Porte City Specialty Care.
She was born July 1, 1935, in Waterloo, daughter of Clifford and Eva (Goddard) McBride.
She graduated from La Porte City High School in 1953 and attended Gates Business College in Waterloo. Earlene worked at Perpetual Savings and Loan for 35 years as secretary to the president and four years as a vice president. Following her retirement, she did seasonal work for Pioneer Seed Corn.
She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City.
Survivors include: four nieces, Ellen Pursell of Citrus Heights, Calif., Lurene (Jeff) Swalve of Estherville, Marla Hanna of La Porte City and June (Mike) Arbuckle of Georgetown, Ill.; a great-niece, Katy Pursell; a great-nephew Jesse Pursell; and a sister-in-law, Peggy McBride of La Porte City.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Junior McBride; a sister-in-law, Oma Jean McBride; and three nephews-in-law, Rick Purcell, Jim Turpin and James Hanna Sr.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City, with burial in Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before services Saturday at the church. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Friends of the Shelter, 211 W. Fourth St., Vinton 52349.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Earlene loved her pet cats. She had a collection of cat figurines — one from each state. Earlene loved being outdoors and was an avid bicycle rider. On her 70th birthday, she rode 70 miles. She liked to take vacations out West, many times in the company of her nieces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.