INDEPENDENCE-Earlene C. (Traner) Pint of Independence passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022, in Iowa City of natural causes. She was born on December 29, 1944, the daughter of Earl Traner and Evelyn (Butler) Traner-Buckingham. She was a 1963 graduate of Jefferson High School in Independence. Earlene was united in marriage to the love of her life, Richard J. Pint on June 22, 1963, in Independence. Together they raised two daughters: Lisa (Curt) Hildebrand of Waterloo and Linda (Tim) Hall of Dyersville. Side-by-side for over 54 years they built from the ground up, Pint’s Excavating, retiring in 2017. They are blessed with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. They enjoyed watching Nascar racing and western movies, but most of all simply spending time together.