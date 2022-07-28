December 29, 1944-July 26, 2022
INDEPENDENCE-Earlene C. (Traner) Pint of Independence passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022, in Iowa City of natural causes. She was born on December 29, 1944, the daughter of Earl Traner and Evelyn (Butler) Traner-Buckingham. She was a 1963 graduate of Jefferson High School in Independence. Earlene was united in marriage to the love of her life, Richard J. Pint on June 22, 1963, in Independence. Together they raised two daughters: Lisa (Curt) Hildebrand of Waterloo and Linda (Tim) Hall of Dyersville. Side-by-side for over 54 years they built from the ground up, Pint’s Excavating, retiring in 2017. They are blessed with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. They enjoyed watching Nascar racing and western movies, but most of all simply spending time together.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, her stepfather Albert Buckingham, both her in-laws Joseph and Francis Pint, stepbrother Kurt Buckingham, and step-sisters Sherry Walker and Joyce Bechthold.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 30, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, with the burial at St. John’s cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be Friday July 29, 2022, at Reiff Family Center in Independence from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. with a 4 p.m. rosary, and one hour before the service Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to the family for future donation.
