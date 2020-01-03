(1928-2019)
WATERLOO — Earleen L. McGrew, 91, of Runnells, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.
She was born March 7, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of Earl and Euphemia “Faye” (Dague) Howard. She married James Robert McGrew on July 3, 1948, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death.
Earleen graduated from North High School in Minneapolis. She worked as a salesclerk for J.C. Penney for 13 years, retiring in 1981. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: three daughters, Martha (Steve) Etten of Grand Lake, Colo., Jolyn Pilger of Runnells, and Donna McGrew of Madison, Wis.; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Jim; a brother, Albert Howard; and two sisters, Doris Bilger French and Marlyn Shipp.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Garden View Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
