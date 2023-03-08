March 8, 1929-March 3, 2023

WATERLOO-Earl William Steimel, 93, of Waterloo passed away on March 3 at Mercy One Medical Center. He was a resident of Lakeview Lodge Friendship Village, Waterloo, Iowa.

He was born March 8, 1929 at home in Eagle Township, Iowa, son of Frank W and Sylvia (Weber) Steimel. He married Miriam Jean Driscoll on June 29, 1954 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Earl graduated from St. Mary of Mt. Carmel School, Eagle Center. He farmed with his Dad, and worked part-time at Rath Packing Company and as a lineman for the telephone company. He served as a sergeant in the US Army during the Korean War from 1951-53 as a communications specialist with the 321st Signal Corp, Company B, in Stuttgart, Germany. Upon return he continued farming full-time for the next 46 years retiring in 1998. His son, Jerry, continues to farm the same land that has been in the family for 160 plus years.

Earl was a life-time member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, serving on the board and in numerous capacities. He was instrumental in building the new church started in 1976. He was a 25 year member of the American Legion in Gilbertville. And a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus.

Earl loved reading, especially history and was a WWII expert. He also loved the outdoors, gardening, church work, traveling and bird watching, especially eagles and geese. He visited all 50 states as well as many countries throughout the world. Many times Miriam just wanted to stay home but Earl would say “Let’s Go!”

Earl spent his entire life living in the same few square miles but lived a full life. He was a great role model, teacher and mentor to many. He set the bar high with his love of his family, get it done work ethic and generosity. He was an amazing listener and had an insatiable curiosity. He accepted people for who they were, never judged and was a friend to all.

Survived By: Six children, Amy (Ron) Harken of Bloomington, IL, Carol (Ralph) Maser of Kansas City, Ann (Tom) Kettman and Margie (Paul) McNamara, both of Waterloo, Jeffrey Steimel of Cedar Rapids, Jerry (Brenda) Steimel of Eagle Center; 14 grandchildren, and 19 great-children. Three sisters-in-law Patti Steimel of Waukesha, WI, Sherry Kohl of Cedar Rapids and Barb Driscoll of Washburn; two brothers-in-law, Wayne Fox of Waterloo and Bill Kohl of Cedar Rapids.

Preceded in death by: his siblings Bob Steimel, Betty Stiles, Donna Dellagardelle, James Steimel, and Dennis Steimel who died at birth.

The family would like to express its deep appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to the staffs of Rosewood Estates, Friendship Village, Friends at Home, Allen ER, and Mercy One, who were so very caring and supportive. And a special thanks to Dr. Hamid Amjadi and his office staff.

There will be a public visitation from 4:00 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at St. Mary’s of Mt. Carmel Church, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to the Mass on Thursday at the church. Funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9 at St. Mary’s of Mt. Carmel Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Nugent Demuth Post 714 Gilbertville, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard.

Memorials and cards may be sent to Earl Steimel at 3836 Tami Terrace, Waterloo, Iowa 50702.

