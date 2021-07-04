Earl W. Murray

On June 26, 2021, Earl Walter Murray, 96, entered heaven and was reunited with Glenace May Murray (Sterner), his loving wife and life teammate of 69 years. Celebration of Life services will be held on Tuesday, July 6, at 2:00 p.m., at Terrace Park Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri, and on Thursday, July 8, at 2:00 p.m., at Grace Fellowship Church in Waterloo, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to each service. The family will attend a graveside service at Garden of Memories in Waterloo.

Earl is best known for his love for God, love for family, and love for America. His faith in God began as a child and grew throughout adulthood. Earl’s favorite memories included sharing his faith with his parents and brother, Russell, and helping lead them to a personal relationship with Jesus. Earl was a self-taught finance aficionado and enjoyed discussing politics. Earl consistently set personal goals and strove for them. His positive, encouraging spirit was contagious and a joy to others. Earl diligently worked as a beef shipping clerk at Rath Packing Company, in Waterloo, Iowa, for forty-one years. His good reputation led to his appointment as a company board member on behalf of Rath employees. He and Glenace set a goal of buying property and retiring in southern Missouri. Together, they painstakingly renovated a farmhouse in Dora, Missouri, where they spent over a decade making memories with family of laughter-filled holidays at the farmhouse and canoeing on the White River with their children and grandchildren, before relocating to Kansas City. There, they were members of Liberty Hills Bible Church where they developed many friendships.