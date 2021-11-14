CEDAR FALLS-Earl “Lynn” Immer, 83, formerly of Cedar Falls and Waterloo, died November 10, 2021 at the Dumont Wellness Center in Dumont, IA. He was born February 3, 1938, in Staceyville, IA, the son of Earl Leo and Mildred Helen Mullenbach Immer. Lynn attended Cedar Falls schools and lived at home with his mother until her death in 1978. Lynn enjoyed mall walking, riding his bicycle around Cedar Falls, and visiting with his neighbors and friends in the community. Lynn moved to a group home operated by EPI in November of 1978 and attended North Star, EPI CHOICE and Newel Post day programs where he enjoyed many vocational, social, and leisure activities. After his health began to decline, he moved to the Dumont Wellness Center in August of 2017. Lynn was a sharp dresser and loved to support his favorite team by wearing Hawkeye apparel and hats. Lynn was known for his sweet wave and smile and his love of Mountain Dew and the daily newspaper. Lynn was cared for and supported by Permanent Planning Inc. guardianship services and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Lynn was an only child and was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Monday at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Online condolences may by left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com