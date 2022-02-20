April 14, 1939-February 10, 2022
JESUP-Earl La Verne Kite passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at UnityPoint—Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA.
He was born on April 14, 1939, in Highland, Wisconsin, where he attended school, worked as a painter and married Judith Flora Durni in 1962. They later divorced, but not before having five wonderful children. Eventually he moved to Evandale, IA, and worked at Shultz painting until he left there for John Deere in 1963, where he worked until he retired in 1993. After retirement Earl enjoyed his days fishing, gardening, mushroom hunting and spending time with his friends and family.
Earl is survived by his children; Rick (Nancy) Kite of Independence, Lisa Studebaker of Waterloo, Darren (Melissa) Kite of Jesup; 9 grandchildren; 17 Great grandchildren; one brother, Dick Laughenberg of Highland, Wisconsin.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Tommy and Bob; two sisters, Norma & Evelyn and a brother, Junior.
A celebration of Life / memorial will take place on Saturday, February 26, 2022, beginning at 12:00 p.m. at the Hookanliner Sportsman Club, 403 State Street, Littleton, IA. (Jesup, IA on the GPS)
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is assisting Earl’s family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.