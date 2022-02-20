 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Earl La Verne Kite

  • 0
Earl La Verne Kite

April 14, 1939-February 10, 2022

JESUP-Earl La Verne Kite passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at UnityPoint—Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA.

He was born on April 14, 1939, in Highland, Wisconsin, where he attended school, worked as a painter and married Judith Flora Durni in 1962. They later divorced, but not before having five wonderful children. Eventually he moved to Evandale, IA, and worked at Shultz painting until he left there for John Deere in 1963, where he worked until he retired in 1993. After retirement Earl enjoyed his days fishing, gardening, mushroom hunting and spending time with his friends and family.

Earl is survived by his children; Rick (Nancy) Kite of Independence, Lisa Studebaker of Waterloo, Darren (Melissa) Kite of Jesup; 9 grandchildren; 17 Great grandchildren; one brother, Dick Laughenberg of Highland, Wisconsin.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Tommy and Bob; two sisters, Norma & Evelyn and a brother, Junior.

A celebration of Life / memorial will take place on Saturday, February 26, 2022, beginning at 12:00 p.m. at the Hookanliner Sportsman Club, 403 State Street, Littleton, IA. (Jesup, IA on the GPS)

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is assisting Earl’s family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 49: Could the home equity line of credit make a comeback?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News