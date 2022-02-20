Earl La Verne Kite

He was born on April 14, 1939, in Highland, Wisconsin, where he attended school, worked as a painter and married Judith Flora Durni in 1962. They later divorced, but not before having five wonderful children. Eventually he moved to Evandale, IA, and worked at Shultz painting until he left there for John Deere in 1963, where he worked until he retired in 1993. After retirement Earl enjoyed his days fishing, gardening, mushroom hunting and spending time with his friends and family.