Earl L. Brandt

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery, rural Sumner with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will precede services at the Church on Tuesday starting at 9:30 a.m. Memorials may be made in Earl’s name to SEMS or the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Earl’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com .

Earl Louis, son of Art and Minnie (Steege) Brandt was born May 30, 1931, at home, rural Bremer County, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. Earl graduated from Waverly High School in 1949. While in high school, he participated on the Waverly Wrestling Team. Following his graduation, Earl honorably served in the United States Navy, during the Korean Conflict. On October 26, 1952, he was united in marriage with Shirley Tiedt at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. To this union four sons were born, Daniel, Jeff, Kevin, and Steven. The couple purchased a farm north of Sumner in 1960. Earl thoroughly enjoyed farming and did so until his health no longer permitted. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner for many years, where he served several terms on the Church Council. Earl was also a longtime member of the Corn Growers Association, Soybean Association, Sumner Rotary, and Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner. In addition to his love for farming, Earl enjoyed traveling around the world, watching rodeos on television, and conversing with family and friends.