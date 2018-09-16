(1930-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Earl J. Will, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Sept. 13, at Western Home Communities Deery Suites from complications of Parkinson’s disease.
He was born March 4, 1930, in Tipton. He married Carol Patterson in St. Louis.
He served during the Korean conflict playing the French horn as a member of the Army band. Earl worked as an electrical engineer for Union Electric in St. Louis, Fort Madison and Keokuk. Earl and his wife cared for more than 40 foster children in their home. After retirement, they lived for 10 years in Borrego Springs, Calif., before moving to Cedar Falls. He was active over the years in churches wherever he lived.
Survived by: his wife of 61 years; a son, Jeffery (Vickie) of Mechanicsville, Va.; three daughters, Susan (Tom) Whitson of Niota, Ill., Linda (Kirk) Schwerzler of Shelton, Wash., and Sharon (Clark) Porter of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: 10 siblings; and a daughter-in-law, Donna.
Memorial gathering: was Sept. 15 at the Western Home Windgrace Building in Cedar Falls. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, assisted the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the Western Home Employees Appreciation Fund.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
In 1936, he and seven of his siblings went with their mother to live at Mooseheart Children’s Home near Chicago when his father died. At Mooseheart, he discovered a love of classical music and electrical engineering. Friends and family have always benefited from Earl’s willingness to help solve and fix anything.
