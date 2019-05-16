{{featured_button_text}}
Earl J. "E.J." Martin

NASHUA — Earl Jay “E.J.” Martin, 72, of Independence, died at home Tuesday, May 14, of natural causes.

He was born Dec. 12, 1946, in Corwith, son of Wilbur Jr. and Dorothy (Wood) Martin.

He graduated from Nashua High School in 1966. That same year Earl joined the Army and served in Vietnam. He later graduated from Hawkeye Tech with degrees in the tool and die and horticulture programs. Earl worked at various jobs in the surrounding area throughout his life.

Survived by: his life partner, Susie Dreesman; a daughter, Mandy (Zak) Willoughby; his siblings, Berl Martin, Merl (Mary) Martin, Verl (Sherry) Martin, Crystal (Dennis) Wedeking, Jerl (Deb) Martin and Sherl Martin; his grandchildren, Zeza and Zayden Willoughby; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua, with burial in Sunnyside Memory Gardens, rural Charles City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the funeral home. Visitation continues an hour before services Saturday.

Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Earl loved riding his Harley with Susie, spending time with his family, Mandy, Zak, Zeza and Zayden. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing and enjoying the outdoors.

