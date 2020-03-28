(1956-2020)

INDEPENDENCE – Earl F. Ryan, 64, of Independence, formerly of Cedar Falls and Marion, died Thursday, March 26, at ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence.

He was born Feb. 27, 1956, in Harmony, Minn., son of Layle A. and Roselyn T. Hauber Ryan. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School and attended Hawkeye Community College. He worked in the automobile warranty division of Toyota Financial Services for 20 years. He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Parish in Cedar Rapids.

Survivors: two sisters, Rosie (Jim) Sheda of Rochester, Minn., and Pat Barta of Cedar Falls; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Mary Carolan; and two brothers, Kevin and Steven Ryan.

Memorial Services: will be held at a later date, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.

Memorials: to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Earl loved NASCAR, the Chicago Bears, his family and all his friends.

