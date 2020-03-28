(1956-2020)
INDEPENDENCE – Earl F. Ryan, 64, of Independence, formerly of Cedar Falls and Marion, died Thursday, March 26, at ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence.
He was born Feb. 27, 1956, in Harmony, Minn., son of Layle A. and Roselyn T. Hauber Ryan. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School and attended Hawkeye Community College. He worked in the automobile warranty division of Toyota Financial Services for 20 years. He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Parish in Cedar Rapids.
Survivors: two sisters, Rosie (Jim) Sheda of Rochester, Minn., and Pat Barta of Cedar Falls; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Mary Carolan; and two brothers, Kevin and Steven Ryan.
Memorial Services: will be held at a later date, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Earl loved NASCAR, the Chicago Bears, his family and all his friends.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.