April 23, 1979-June 21, 2022

EVANSDALE-Earl E. Thornton, Jr., 43, of Evansdale, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born April 23, 1979, in Waterloo, the son of Earl E. Sr. and Roxanne Reams Thornton. He graduated from Expo High School in 1997.

Earl Jr. is survived by his stepfather, Marvin “Kurt” Postel of Evansdale; his father, Earl Sr. of Waterloo; two uncles, Mike (Janella) Reams of Adel and Domingo (Pat) Jaramillo of Waterloo; two sisters, Jeanette Paxton of Arkansas, Wanda Eastman of Vermont; two nieces; four great-nephews; one great-niece; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Roxanne “Roxie” Postel; and a cousin, Joy Elizabeth Reams.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Locke on 4th, 1519 W 4th Street, Waterloo, 319-233-6138. Inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation for one hour before services at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences can be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.