Earl A. Huebner

Earl Alfred Huebner, age 85, of Reedsburg, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born on February 19, 1934 in Crivitz, WI, the son of Alfred A. and Geraldine F. (Meyer) Huebner. Earl met LaVonne Hayes, the love of his life at the University of Dubuque, Iowa where he received his Masters of Divinity. His Christian faith was always important in his life. Together with his wife, they ministered to Presbyterian churches in Reinbeck, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids, IA; and Congregational churches in Adams and Big Spring, WI. Missionary work also took them to Kentucky, Honduras and Papua New Guinea.
Earl loved the water; sailing was one of his passions. He enjoyed working with his hands, traveling with his family and spending time with his friends.
Earl’s wife, LaVonne, preceded him in death on July 10, 2016 after 61 years of marriage.
Earl is survived by his children, Deborah (John) Holmes of Colona, IL, Mary Hafenbreadl of Stevens Point, WI, Nancy (Randal) Kleitsch of Stevens Point, WI, and Sharon (Mark) Deisinger of Shoreview, MN;
Grandchildren: John (Julie) Holmes, Rebekah Holmes, Andrew (Lindsay) Kleitsch, David Kleitsch, Stephen (Michelle) Kleitsch, Joshua (Rachel) Kleitsch, Hannah (David) Wagonmaker, Elizabeth, Philip, and Christina Kleitsch, Angela (Michael) Dunn, Daniel, Thomas and Aaron Deisinger;
Great-grandchildren: Connor, Tyler, Makayla, Jakin, Peter, Daniel, Charlotte, Luke, Augustin, Emmaline, Carolyn, Elise, Benjamin, Amos, and Sasha;
Siblings: Robert Huebner, Esther Knoespel, and Marvin Huebner; along with other relatives and friends.
Services for Earl Huebner will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Big Spring Congregational Church, 373 Golden Court, Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials of remembrance may be made to the National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
