November 25, 1928-December 26, 2021

E. Lavonne Moses, age 93, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home.

E. Lavonne Moses was born November 25, 1928, the daughter of Emil and Viola (Worple) Lubbert on a farm south of Riceville, Iowa. She was baptized in St Peter’s Lutheran Church in Elma, Iowa and confirmed at St Paul’s Maple Leaf Lutheran in rural Saratoga, Iowa. She attended country rural schools from K-8th grade at Afton #5 and Saratoga #6, and graduated from Riceville High School in the Class of 1947. She taught two years of country school in Saratoga Township, one year before marriage and one year after marriage.

Lavonne was united in marriage to Floyd E Moses on June 1, 1948 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.

They began their married life farming in Saratoga Township. After their two sons were born, and in Elementary School, she began taking night classes and attended summer school. She graduated from Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa with a Bachelor of Science Degree in both Elementary Education and English. Mrs. Moses (as she is still known by her students) taught First Grade at Riceville Elementary School for 30 years, retiring in 1995.

She enjoyed following her sons and grandchildren’s sporting and academic adventures with loving encouragement. Lavonne loved reading, gardening, Big Band and Country Music and attending auctions.

Survivors include her two sons and their wives: Vernon (Sandy) Moses and Kirby (Jane) Moses, grandchildren; Amy Moses, Julie Moses, Kevin (Elizabeth) Moses and their children: Aviana, Rand, Grant and Isabel Moses, Brian (Michelle) Horgen and their children: Blake, Nora and Mason Horgen, Kody (Alison) Moses and their son Brooks Moses, Kyle (Holly Feldman) Moses, Kara (Joe) Walk and their children: Gabe, Lily and Gus Walk, Micki (Bryan) Christianson, Krista O’Geary and her children: Travis Rawn, Carrie Wallace and Jayden O’Geary and a sister Mayzie Seehase.

Lavonne is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd, her parents, Emil and Viola Lubbert and a sister, Vera Bueckmann.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 31, 2021 at St Paul’s Maple Leaf Lutheran Church in rural Saratoga. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the church beginning at 10:00 am. Lindstrom Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.