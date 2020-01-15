(1949-2020)

WATERLOO -- E. Kenneth Hensley, 70, of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 13, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born May 29, 1949, in Waterloo, son of Elmer Kenneth Hensley and Elinore Caroline (Morris) Hensley. He married Penny Lynn Van Gerpen on March 16, 2001, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Evansdale.

Ken graduated from East Waterloo High School in 1968; received associate degrees from Rochester Community & Technical College in Rochester Hills, Mich., and from Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minnesota. He worked for more than 43 years as an advertising sales representative for radio broadcasting including KFMW, KOKZ, KXEL, KPTY and Coloff Media.

He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church; a founding member of the Fourth Street Cruise; and was involved with the Iowa Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Ken was a fifth-degree black belt in Seishin Ryu Karate and operated his own school for a period of time.

Survived by: his wife; a stepson, Mitchell Calvert; a brother, Craig Kern; a sister, Terrilee (Morris) Danner and husband Dennis; sister-in-law, Christine (brother Gordon's wife) Kern; an uncle and aunt; and numerous nieces and nephews.