(1930-2020)
TRAER -- E. Faye Berger, 89, of Traer, died Saturday, April 4, at home.
She was born Oct. 20, 1930, in Marshalltown, daughter of Clark and Mabel (Downs) Harrah. She graduated from Montour High School in 1948. Faye married Marion Berger on July 13, 1948, and they worked on a farm in Gilman for 10 years. In 1961, they bought a farm near Traer and moved to town in 1988.
Faye served on several committees and taught Sunday School.
Survivors: two sons, Calvin Berger and Denny (Jill) Berger; a daughter, Chris (Roger) Tucker; a sister, Flora Lou Finley; two grandchildren, Melinda (Trevor) Oberholtz and Scott (Alana) Berger; and four great-grandchildren, Alora, Alec, Reis, and Jaide.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband of 71 years; two brothers, Skip and Lloyd; and a sister, Margaret.
Services: will take place at a later date with burial in Buckingham Cemetery. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family, (319) 478-2775.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.
Online condolences at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com
She loved fishing, sewing, especially quilting, and playing cards.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.