DUNKERTON — Dylan Lee Tix, 22, of Dunkerton, died at home Sept. 25.
He was born May 8, 1996, in Iowa City, son of Jeffery Eugene and Tascha Ann (Anderson) Tix.
Dylan graduated from Dunkerton High School in 2015.
Survived by: his parents of Dunkerton; his sister, Kelsi (Matt) Burns of Bradford, England; and his paternal grandmother, Marilyn Tix.
Preceded in death by: an infant sister, Anna Noelle Tix; his aunts, Becky Tix and Elizabeth Anderson; maternal grandmother, Sandra K. Bourrette; maternal grandfather, Alfred Anderson; paternal grandfather, Jerry Tix; and an uncle, Tony Eldrenkamp.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, computers and woodworking. He especially enjoyed restoring and working on vehicles with his dad.
