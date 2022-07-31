Dwight “Whitey” Soper of Pearce, AZ passed at home on July 12, 2022, at the age of 75. He was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota on April 1, 1947, to Donald Soper and Shirley Mae (Benson) Soper. Dwight served in the United States Navy during Vietnam serving on the USS Saratoga and the USS Ranger Aircraft Carriers. For over thirty-five years he was an Electrical Engineer for John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa. He was a member of AMVETS and the VFW. On June 24, 1989, in Waterloo, Iowa he married his wife Mary (St. John) who survives him. He is also survived by children Randy (Rita Burns) Soper of Waterloo, Iowa, Dara (Chad) Bartels of Holmen, Wisconsin, and Ben Garner of Pearce along with grandchildren Jeffrey (KatieLynn) Richards, Harley Bartels, Jayden Bartels, and Melissa Soper and two great grandchildren Charlotte and Finley. Dwight is survived by his brothers Ron (Linda Fee) Soper and Larry (Darcy) Soper and his sister Cindy (Bruce) Myhre and his former spouse Lana (Kitsch) Hood. Preceding him in death was his parents, his son Chad and grandchild Christian and his sister-in-law Roberta Soper. Concluding services will be held Sunday August 14th, at AMVETS Post 49 in Cedar Falls, Iowa from 1pm-4pm, followed by a gathering at SAC’s Neighborhood Pub. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.