March 24, 1932-November 5, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Dwayne Lavern Mueller, 90, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at MercyOne/Covenant Medical Center of Waterloo. He was born March 24, 1932, in Columbus, Nebraska, son of Werner and Nettie (Clausen) Mueller. Dwayne graduated from Creston High School and the University of Nebraska. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Dwayne was married to Kathleen Emma Loseke on September 17, 1954, in Platte Center, Nebraska. He was a Division Engineer with John Deere retiring in 1987 with 28 years of service. After “retirement”, Dwayne worked for Simpson Furniture as a Floor Covering Specialist waiting for Kathy to retire.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen; and a granddaughter, Carrie Jo Hancock. He is survived by his daughter, Kim (James) Hancock of Cedar Falls; son, Kevin (Diane) Mueller of Burlington; 5 grandchildren: Kristin (Jesse) Burkle of Epworth, Kelli (Conor) O’Brien of Waukee, Kevin (Amanda) Hancock of West Burlington, Jaden of Burlington and Jace Mueller of Des Moines; 13 great-grandchildren; his sister, Donna Gosch of Columbus, NE; and his special friend, Eileen Anderson of Cedar Falls.

Dwayne’s Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in the Worship Center at Nazareth Lutheran Church with Visitation the evening prior from 4-6:00 pm at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home both of Cedar Falls. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Nazareth Lutheran Church and condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Dwayne was a kind and gentle husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was an enthusiastic and faithful leader and volunteer at Nazareth Lutheran and in the community. Dwayne enjoyed playing pool at the Senior Center and tutoring Kindergartners in his daughter’s classroom. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.