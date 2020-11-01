May 8, 1952-October 30, 2020

CEDAR FALLS—Dusty Robert Larsen, 68, of Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of Waterloo. He was born May 8, 1952, in Cedar Falls, son of Bob and Darlyne (Claassen) Larsen. Dusty graduated from Cedar Falls High School with the Class of 1970. He was married to his perfect match, Barbara Fisher on March 20, 1993, in Gatlinburg, TN. She preceded him in death in July 8, 2014. Dusty retired from John Deere.

Dusty was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Barbara. He is survived by his brother, Dirk (Connie) Larsen of Washington, Iowa; his sisters, Roberta Erickson of Great Falls, MT and Rita (Russ) Truex of New Hartford; nephews: Ely (Brandy) Truex of Jesup; Joel (Jackie) Erickson of Elk Grove, CA; and nieces: Ali (Chad) Feuchtwanger of New Hartford; Abby (Jason) Charlier of Washington; and 7 grand nephews and grand nieces.

There are no services planned at this time. Private family burial will take place in Holland, Iowa. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Dusty had a great sense of humor with a razor sharp wit. He was an avid fisherman having been taught by his beloved Opa. Most of all, Dusty loved his animals, his wife and his family.