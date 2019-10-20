Duncan L. Hines

Duncan Lee Hines, 63, of Waterloo, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Allen Hospital. He was born on June 20, 1956, in Waterloo, son of Robert and Joy Hines. He married JoEllen Rule on Oct. 17, 1981; they later divorced.
He worked many jobs over the years as a truck driver, bridge construction and crane operator. Duncan was an avid sports fan. He loved golf, baseball and basketball. He enjoyed spending time with friends at the Jet.
Survived by his daughter, Jessica Hines of Waterloo; his sons, Jason (Kate) Hines of Waterloo, Dylan Hines of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren; and longtime girlfriend, Peggy Passon.
Preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Patrick and David.
Celebration of life date to be determined.
