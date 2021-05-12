Duncan Christensen

May 5, 1974-May 8, 2021
Duncan was born on May 5th, 1974 to Darwin Deerfield and Diane Christensen, in Waterloo Ia. He was employed at Grey Transportation for many years shagging trucks. He loved everyone and could always make you smile.
He is survived by: Diane Miller (mom), Shane (Allison) Christensen, Eric (Alissa) Christensen, David (Tonya) Sullivan, April (Dana) Miller, Shawnee (Sean) Miller, Judy (Doug) Cornwell, Dan (Butch) (Nancy) Christensen. He was preceded in death by: Larry Miller (step-father), Maurice Christensen (grandfather) and Darwin Deerfield (father).
Celebration of life will be at On the Rocks. 708 Jefferson Street, Waterloo on May 15th @1pm.
Memorials may be directed to Diane Miller.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.