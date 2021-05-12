 Skip to main content
Duncan Christensen
May 5, 1974-May 8, 2021

Duncan was born on May 5th, 1974 to Darwin Deerfield and Diane Christensen, in Waterloo Ia. He was employed at Grey Transportation for many years shagging trucks. He loved everyone and could always make you smile.

He is survived by: Diane Miller (mom), Shane (Allison) Christensen, Eric (Alissa) Christensen, David (Tonya) Sullivan, April (Dana) Miller, Shawnee (Sean) Miller, Judy (Doug) Cornwell, Dan (Butch) (Nancy) Christensen. He was preceded in death by: Larry Miller (step-father), Maurice Christensen (grandfather) and Darwin Deerfield (father).

Celebration of life will be at On the Rocks. 708 Jefferson Street, Waterloo on May 15th @1pm.

Memorials may be directed to Diane Miller.

