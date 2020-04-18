Duane Zummak

(1928-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Duane Lenz Zummak, 91, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, April 17, at New Aldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.
He was born May 25, 1928, in Oelwein, son of Raymond H. Sr. and Bertha H. (Lenz) Zummak. He graduated from Jesup High School in 1946. Duane served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952, including an assignment in Germany. In 1955 he began employment with John Deere, working there until his retirement in 1985.
On March 21, 1968, Duane married Frances M.(Cobb) Breeden in Laredo, Texas. Duane was a member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, Waterloo. He was a member of UAW Local 838 and the Two-Cylinder Tractor Club.
Survivors: a stepson, Robert “Bob” (Debbie) Breeden of Winchester, Tenn.; six grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Zummak Jr. of Jesup; two sisters, Darlene Esmoil of Waterloo and Rachel (Dixon) Bunger of Carrollton, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Fran; and a stepdaughter, Carol Norris.
Services: Private family graveside services will be held at Littleton Cemetery, rural Jesup, with military honors conducted by the Iowa National Guard funeral honor guard. Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to New Aldaya Lifescapes Chapel, 7511 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Duane’s family acknowledges and appreciates the exceptional care given him by Cedar Valley Hospice and the staff at New Aldaya Lifescapes. Duane will be remembered as quiet, kind-hearted and generous, known for his enjoyment of fishing, farms, cars, and all things John Deere.
