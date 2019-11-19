{{featured_button_text}}

(1935-2019)

DUMONT — Duane Wubbena, 84, of Dumont, died Friday, Nov. 15, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

He was born Aug. 31, 1935, in rural Allison. He married Laura (Endelman) Wubbena in 1954. He owned and operated Dumont Implement for 50 years, selling Allis-Chalmers, AGCO, and Massey Ferguson equipment. He was a generous member of the Dumont community and active in multiple facets of community service.

He was an active member of Dumont Reformed Church for more than 50 years and sought to bring others to Christ through the mission of Gideons International out of Hampton.

Survivors: three daughters, Mary VanEllen of Dumont, Marcia Speedy of Allison, and Billie Jo (Mark) Culver of Ackley; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his wife.

Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Dumont Reformed Church with burial in Dumont Cemetery, followed by a lunch. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 19, at the church. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Dumont is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the Duane Wubbena Memorial Fund at the First Security Bank and Trust in Dumont, for the Gideons International and other charities.

Duane’s life revolved around faith, family, and service. He also enjoyed golf, antique tractor rides, bowling, and attending school events of his children and grandchildren. Time with friends and family was one of his greatest joys in life.

