March 21, 1928-May 25, 2022

OELWEIN-Duane Werger, 94, of Oelwein passed away peacefully Wednesday May 25, 2022 with family at his side.

Duane Arthur Werger was born March 21, 1928 on the family farm in rural Clayton County, to parents Ernest and Lucy (Lenth) Werger. He attended grade school in National and graduated from Monona High School in 1945. On June 11, 1950 he was united in marriage to Janice Woodard in Cresco.

Left to celebrate Duane’s life are his children: Kathy (John) Hintz of Oelwein, Wendy (Scott) Broshar of Chelsea, MI, Bill (Tammy) Werger of Waverly and Phillip Werger of West Des Moines; Grandchildren Justin (Charlotte) Hintz, Grants Pass, OR, Jeremy (Hollis) Hintz, New Braunfels, TX, Melissa (Mesai) Voutsalath, Monte Vista, CO, Sarah (Brian DeLeeuw) Broshar, Los Angeles, CA, Christine Broshar, Calabasas, CA, Andrew Werger, Johnston, Brady Werger, Glenwood, Kaley Werger, Tulsa, OK, and Julia Werger, Des Moines; Great-grandchildren Mykenzi, Ben and Will, Evan and Connor, Lyric and Ripley, and Isabel; niece Julie (Mike) Cook and nephew Darwin (Cheryl) Funk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 50 years Janice, son Kevin Werger, sister Vernell Funk, and companion of fifteen years, Shirley Miller Brace.

Duane began his career working the family farm near Garnavillo with his Dad. He soon decided it was not his path and began his 30-year career with Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company as an agent in Clayton County. He began his management career in Northwood, then Independence where he also earned his CLU designation. He then relocated to Lincoln, Nebraska, where he was the state sales director and ended his career in the home office in West Des Moines as Agency Vice President in 1989. In each town they lived, Jan and Duane shared their commitment to faith & community by being active in every church they attended. In retirement he made his home in Manchester, Independence, and Oelwein.

While Duane left the business of farming, he kept his connection with Clayton County by keeping the farmland and owning a cabin in Clayton, spending many hours on the Mississippi River fishing and boating with family and friends.

Duane loved to travel. As a high schooler he and his buddies took a trip to Cuba. He was proud that between work and pleasure he visited all 50 states. He and Jan took many trips both home and abroad before she succumbed to Alzheimers in 2000. He then met Shirley and the travels continued. He loved music and dancing and met both Jan and Shirley on the dance floor. He loved and treasured his family above all else and loved to joke and kid with everyone he came in contact with. His glass was always half full and this attitude led him to a full life filled with love.

Funeral services will be held Saturday June 11, 2022, 10:30 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein with Pastor Josh Schunk officiating. Visitation will be on Friday June 10, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Inurnment will be at Garnavillo Community Cemetery with family later in the day. Memorials may be directed to the church of your choice in his honor. www.geilenfeldfh.com