January 12, 1939-August 28, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Duane V. Drenner, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Western Home Communities Thuesen Cottage. Duane was born January 12, 1939, the son of Herbert & Elvera (Hubbard) Drenner. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1960 and married Sharon Petersen March 23, 1967 in Reinbeck, Iowa. Duane was a contractor for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Drenner of Cedar Falls; his son, Darrel (Heidi) Drenner of Waterloo; his daughter, Jennifer Albrecht of Garrison, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Chase Adams, Zackary Bandfield, Jake Siddell, Cooper Siddell, Destiny Drenner, Cheyanna Albrecht and Stetson Albrecht; three great grandchildren, David, Nelson and Lucious; and one sister, Kathi (Ken) Marsh of Cedar Falls.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jim Drenner and one sister, Pat Groesbeck.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery, rural Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:00 p.m. Monday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
