September 21, 1937-November 9, 2021

DENVER-Duane Thomas Boehmke, 84, of Denver, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Duane was born on September 21, 1937, in Benton County. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1955. He attended Wartburg College and graduated from State College of Iowa. In 1966 he started as the elementary principal and continued until his retirement in 2001.

Duane was united in marriage to Sylvia Murray on August 12, 1961 in Aurora, Iowa. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and the Denver Tree Board. His hobbies included cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Denver and A-P high school sports teams. Survivors include his wife Sylvia and two daughters, Diane Bonnette, (Justin) of Denver, and Jill Hempen (Kurt) of Parkersburg. Also left to cherish his memory are his five grandchildren: Haleigh, Keaton and Garrett Hempen of Parkersburg and Allison and Brooke Bonnette, of Denver. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers Fred and Ray and his son Bradley (Brad) Boehmke.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Denver, with Pastor Craig Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery with military rites provided by Denver American Legion Post #563. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the family for a scholarship to a Denver high school graduate pursuing a degree in elementary education, Denver Ambulance, Denver Cares, or any charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.