Duane Schaan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1948-2020)

WATERLOO — Duane D. Schaan, 72, of Waterloo, died Friday, June 5, at his home.

He was born Jan. 21, 1948, in Rugby, N.D., son of Pius and Regardia Pfeifer Schaan. He married Mary Ellen LaBelle on Nov. 11, 1972, at the Little Flower Catholic Church in Minot, N.D.

He attended Assumption Abbey Prep School in Richardton, N.D. He received a teaching degree in social studies from Minot State College, and earned a bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy from Mount Marty College in Yankton, S.D. He was the director of cardiopulmonary at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for 35 years, retiring in December 2014.

Survivors include: his wife; a son, Nathan (Colleen) Schaan of Owasso, Okla.; two daughters, Stephanie (Tim) Butler of Waterloo and Jessica (José) Garcia of Palm Bay, Fla.; two grandchildren, Liam and Jonah Garcia, and one on the way; a brother, Bill Schaan of Rugby, N.D.; and four sisters, Diane (Ron) Johnson of Towner, N.D., Elaine Schaan of Rugby, N.D., Jane (Tim) Fasching of Portland, Ore., and Mary Kay Barth of Dickinson, N.D.

Preceded in death by: his parents.