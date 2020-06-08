Duane Schaan

(1948-2020)
WATERLOO — Duane D. Schaan, 72, of Waterloo, died Friday, June 5, at his home.
He was born Jan. 21, 1948, in Rugby, N.D., son of Pius and Regardia Pfeifer Schaan. He married Mary Ellen LaBelle on Nov. 11, 1972, at the Little Flower Catholic Church in Minot, N.D.
He attended Assumption Abbey Prep School in Richardton, N.D. He received a teaching degree in social studies from Minot State College, and earned a bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy from Mount Marty College in Yankton, S.D. He was the director of cardiopulmonary at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for 35 years, retiring in December 2014.
Survivors include: his wife; a son, Nathan (Colleen) Schaan of Owasso, Okla.; two daughters, Stephanie (Tim) Butler of Waterloo and Jessica (José) Garcia of Palm Bay, Fla.; two grandchildren, Liam and Jonah Garcia, and one on the way; a brother, Bill Schaan of Rugby, N.D.; and four sisters, Diane (Ron) Johnson of Towner, N.D., Elaine Schaan of Rugby, N.D., Jane (Tim) Fasching of Portland, Ore., and Mary Kay Barth of Dickinson, N.D.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: Due to COVID-19, a private family memorial mass will be held, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Memorial Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Edward Catholic Church website: www.sted.org. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Hope Lodge, 750 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City 52246-2505 or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
