February 2, 1962-December 15, 2022
Duane Richard Prochaska, 60, of Branson, Missouri, passed away Dec. 15, 2022 at Cox Hospital in Branson, Missouri. He was born Feb. 2, 1962 in Waterloo, Iowa to Richard and Barbara (Haskell) Prochaska. He married Linda Freeman in February of 2000.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Robert; grandparents: Anna Prochaska, Eugene Prochaska and Doris Prochaska; and uncle, Tom Leatherman.
Duane is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda Prochaska of Branson, Missouri; stepmother, JoAnn Prochaska of Omaha, Arkansas; two children, Brandi (Jorge) Velasquez of Waterloo, Iowa, and Aaron Prochaska of Chalmette, Louisiana; four stepchildren, Stacy Woods, Amy Lawler, Dakota Freeman and Hollie Freeman, all of Branson, Missouri; ten grandchildren; fifteen step-grandchildren; five sisters, Cindy (d. May, 2023, married to Mark) Neith, Rhonda Jackson and Michelle Ashley of Waterloo, Iowa, Angela (Darrel) Davies of Austinville, Iowa, and Nicole Prochaska and partner Bruce LaBelle of Omaha, Arkansas; two step-brothers, Jason (Kathleen) Kapayou of Maryland Heights, Missouri, and Eric (Janet) Kaypayou of Marshalltown, Iowa; two aunts, Charlene (Doug) Melcher and Kathy Bonneson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Duane’s life at the McFarlane Park Shelter in LaPorte City, Iowa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Duane’s name to your local humane society.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.