Duane is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda Prochaska of Branson, Missouri; stepmother, JoAnn Prochaska of Omaha, Arkansas; two children, Brandi (Jorge) Velasquez of Waterloo, Iowa, and Aaron Prochaska of Chalmette, Louisiana; four stepchildren, Stacy Woods, Amy Lawler, Dakota Freeman and Hollie Freeman, all of Branson, Missouri; ten grandchildren; fifteen step-grandchildren; five sisters, Cindy (d. May, 2023, married to Mark) Neith, Rhonda Jackson and Michelle Ashley of Waterloo, Iowa, Angela (Darrel) Davies of Austinville, Iowa, and Nicole Prochaska and partner Bruce LaBelle of Omaha, Arkansas; two step-brothers, Jason (Kathleen) Kapayou of Maryland Heights, Missouri, and Eric (Janet) Kaypayou of Marshalltown, Iowa; two aunts, Charlene (Doug) Melcher and Kathy Bonneson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.