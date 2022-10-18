September 25, 1942-October 15, 2022

TRAER-Duane R. Tupy, 80, of Traer, formerly of Lincoln, NE, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Sunrise Hill Assisted Living in Traer.

Duane was born on September 25, 1942, in New Hampton, Iowa, to Arthur and Helen (Vsetecka) Tupy, who farmed near Jackson, Junction. He was the youngest of four children. Duane attended Waucoma High School and graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Botany. Most of his 40 years of employment was as a Research Technician, first in the Zoology Department at Washington University in St. Louis and later in the Agronomy Department at the University of Nebraska. In his years before retirement, he was a custodian at UNL.

He was a kind and gentle soul, quiet, and soft spoken. Duane was smart, witty, and loved a good conversation. He also enjoyed hiking and always looked forward to his trips to the mountains in Colorado.

Duane combined his love of nature with his passion for photography and spent time photographing old mine sites and ghost towns. He took great joy in framing the “perfect picture.”

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Darlene and Doris. Duane is survived by his sister Marvelene Davis of Traer; many nieces and nephews.

A private service for immediate family will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach in Lincoln, NE.