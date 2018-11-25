Try 3 months for $3
Duane Dybevik

(1963-2018)

EVANSDALE — Duane R. Dybevik, 55, of Evansdale, died Friday, Nov. 23, at home.

He was born June 19, 1963, in Waterloo, son of Emil J. and Margaret L. Stumberg Dybevik. He was employed with Fairview Cemetery and various side jobs in the Waterloo area.

Survivors: two sons, Christopher Casey of Independence and Daniel Dybevik of Grundy Center; a stepson, Dustin Stempien of Evansdale; a sister, Emily O’Connell of Waterloo; nephews and nieces; and his cats, Tom and Fatz.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Roberta Jo Dybevik and Cheryl Stempien.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Waterloo Memorial Park Chapel with burial in the cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the cemetery chapel.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Duane loved watching sports and working on cars. He was a big Lakers, Sea Hawks, Red Sox and Kansas Jayhawks fan. He loved his teams and watching all their championships.

