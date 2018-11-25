(1963-2018)
EVANSDALE — Duane R. Dybevik, 55, of Evansdale, died Friday, Nov. 23, at home.
He was born June 19, 1963, in Waterloo, son of Emil J. and Margaret L. Stumberg Dybevik. He was employed with Fairview Cemetery and various side jobs in the Waterloo area.
Survivors: two sons, Christopher Casey of Independence and Daniel Dybevik of Grundy Center; a stepson, Dustin Stempien of Evansdale; a sister, Emily O’Connell of Waterloo; nephews and nieces; and his cats, Tom and Fatz.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Roberta Jo Dybevik and Cheryl Stempien.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Waterloo Memorial Park Chapel with burial in the cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the cemetery chapel.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Duane loved watching sports and working on cars. He was a big Lakers, Sea Hawks, Red Sox and Kansas Jayhawks fan. He loved his teams and watching all their championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.