February 25, 1953—January 14, 2021
Duane N. “Bub” Grandon, 67, of Evansdale, died at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics on Thursday, January 14. He was born February 25, 1953 in Waterloo, son of Lynford and Esther M. Greene Grandon. Duane was a veteran of the United States Army and served during Vietnam. He attended classes and worked at Hawkeye Community College and had been a CNA at Country View Nursing Home. Duane later worked at the Full Moon Saloon in Littleton as a bartender/bouncer. Duane is survived by two daughters, Heidi (Philip Barth) Grandon and Heather (Rob) Quail‚ both of Waterloo; six grandchildren: Ashley, Brianna, Melissa, Dalton, Joseph, and Jack; a great-granddaughter, Journee; a brother, Mike Dietz of Waterloo; and five sisters: Diane (Paul) Wilson of Garnavillo, Rosie (Frank Fox) Grandon of Allen‚ TX, and Phyllis Flood‚ Mira (Rick) Schultz‚ and Candy Moore‚ all of Waterloo. He is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Services: 10:30 AM, Tuesday, January 19, at Locke Funeral Home with military rites by Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard and Waterloo American Legion Post #138. Burial in Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 PM–7:00 PM, Monday, January 18 at Locke Funeral Home. Memorials to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
