Duane L. Verbraken

September 4, 1929-October 29, 2020

Waterloo—Duane L. Verbraken, 91, of Waterloo, died Thursday, October 29, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 4, 1929, in Stockton, Calif., the son of Dennis and Carrie McClusky Verbraken. He married Charlotte Gettle October 1, 1949, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo. She died March 28, 2013.

Duane was employed by St. Edward Catholic Church for 22 years in maintenance. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a self-taught taxidermist.

Survived by: four sons, Michael (Sheila) Verbraken of Phoenix, Ariz., Donald (Jodi) Verbraken of Waterloo, Paul Verbraken of Phoenix, Ariz. and Kevin (Barb) Verbraken of Pinetop, Ariz.; a daughter Teresa (Ron) Crow of Atlanta, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Matt, Jason, Mindy, Stacy, Angie, Jill, and Brian; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Joanne (Dan) Golis; and a grandson, Michael Verbraken.