Duane K. Ahrens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1937-2020)

Duane Keith Ahrens, 83, of West Des Moines, Iowa passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Duane was born June 25, 1937 in Sutherland, Iowa to Edmond and Nellie (Stanton) Ahrens.

In 1955, Duane graduated as valedictorian from Sutherland High School. He enlisted in the Army in 1957 and received his BA degree from Buena Vista College, Storm Lake, Iowa in 1964. He married Mary Ann Painovich on June 11, 1966 at the West Des Moines United Methodist Church.

He received his MA in Counseling from Western State College, Gunnison, Colorado in 1971. Duane was a nationally certified counselor, having his MA +30 hours, serving many Iowa school districts, including Waukee Community Schools, Ledyard Community Schools, Tripoli Community Schools, and retiring from Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools after 29 years of service.

During his career, Duane received many awards and accolades including 29 years of service to W-SREA; recognition of being a track official for 40 years; Iowa Athletic Hall of Fame Cross Country Track Official of the Year 2004; Tyrrell Lodge Mason of the Year in 1989 and 1990 and recognition as a 50 year member; board member of the Wartburg College Community Symphony; and his many years of leadership and service to the NE Iowa Education Unit.