(1944-2019)
CHARLES CITY — Duane A. Jerdee, 75, of Charles City, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.
He was born June 22, 1944, in Cresco to Alfred and Grace (Slifka) Jerdee. He married his wife, Ileen.
Duane graduated from Charles City High School in 1964, attended Wartburg College and in 1975 graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a business degree. He was employed by Kent Feeds out of Muscatine, Iowa as a livestock feed sales specialist before retiring in 1998.
Survived by: his wife of 51 years, Ileen; a daughter, Amy (Matt) Hotchkiss of Chanhassen, Minn.; two granddaughters, Sophie and Madeline; a sister, Starla Tindell (Darrell Hollander); two brothers, Dennis Jerdee and Randy (Sandy) Tindell; a sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie (Rodney) Burnett; along with several nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with burial at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept, 8, and for an hour before services, all at the church. Hauser Funeral Home, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.hauserfh.com.
Duane kept his red Dodge Charger detailed and his yard meticulously mowed. His favorites sports were racquetball, golf, car racing and snowmobile racing. He cherished time spent with his granddaughters, helping with homework, watching them play soccer, school events, golf cart rides or fishing on the dock at their Lake Vermillion cabin.
To plant a tree in memory of Duane Jerdee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.