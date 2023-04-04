March 31, 2023

FAIRBANK-Duane Paul Janssen age 83 of Fairbank passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, April 4 at Woods Funeral Home and for one hour before services at the church on Wednesday.

Funeral Services: 10:30 AM Wednesday, April 5 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Oran, Iowa.

Inurnment: St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, rural Oran.

Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.

Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.