March 31, 2023
FAIRBANK-Duane Paul Janssen age 83 of Fairbank passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, April 4 at Woods Funeral Home and for one hour before services at the church on Wednesday.
Funeral Services: 10:30 AM Wednesday, April 5 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Oran, Iowa.
Inurnment: St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, rural Oran.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
