Duane J. Bauler

WATERLOO —- Duane James Bauler, 53, of Larkspur, Colo., formerly of Waterloo, died Sept. 22 at home of natural causes.
He was born Feb. 21, 1966, in Waterloo, son of John J. and Marlys E. Jacobs Bauler Jr. He graduated from Hudson High School.
Duane was a plumber and owner of The Plumbing Source in Denver, Colo.
Survivors: a son, Seth (Nicole Pietrafeso) of Larkspur, Colo; a daughter, Jordyn (Nick) Johanns of Castle Rock, Colo.; his parents of Waterloo; two brothers, Rick (Janann) Bauler of Hudson and Brad (Jennifer) Bauler of Waterloo; and a sister, Tammie Bauler of Hudson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with burial in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Eagle Center. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, and for one hour before services at the church in Gilbertville.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
