(1939-2020)

WATERLOO — Duane H. Meyerhoff, 80, of Waterloo, died Jan. 15 at Denver Sunset Nursing Home in Denver.

He was born Aug. 26, 1939, in Readlyn, son of Herbert C. and Martha Hein Meyerhoff. He married Eleanor Burrows on Oct. 1, 1961, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn.

Duane graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1957. He was a farmer for 57 years, working for Grady Farms, Monsanto, Wolfe Seed Corn Picking, and Miller Time Farms. Duane was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and participated as an usher, was on various boards, Men’s Bible Study, choir, Young Couples, and Sunday School superintendent.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Michelle (David) Kempf of Ramsey‚ Minn., and Marsha Meyerhoff of Waterloo; three granddaughters, Rachel, Anna, and Grace Kempf; a nephew, Rob (Paula) Meyerhoff; and a niece, Sandy Mossberg.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Marty Meyerhoff.