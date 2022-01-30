May 18, 1948-January 25, 2022
WATERLOO-Duane G. Kuenstling, 73, of Waterloo, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born on May 18, 1948, in Waterloo, son of Henry M. and Ruth V. Myers Kuenstling. Duane graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1966 and Gates Business College in 1969. He married Barbara I. Utterback on June 4, 1977 at Waterloo First United Presbyterian Church.
Duane worked for United Van Lines—Blue Line Moving & Storage as an office manager. He was a member of Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time in Harpers Ferry, where he could be found on his Harley Davidson adorned scooter, making friends at every campfire as well as taking family and friends out on the Mississippi River for boating and fishing.
Those left to cherish Duane’s memory are his wife, Barbara Kuenstling; daughter, Shelley (Paul) Beers of Urbandale; sister, Linda (Mike) Hughes of Omaha‚ NE; sister-in-law, Beth Dowd of Coralville; brother-in-law, Bill Utterback of Renton‚ WA; two grandchildren, Rhyan Beers and Huston Beers; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Larry.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.