March 19, 1932-January 6, 2022

Duane Essex Wessel, son of Floyd and Agnes (Essex) Wessel, was born March 19, 1932 in New Hartford, Iowa. He passed away January 6, 2022, at Deery Suites, Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls, Iowa, at the age of 89. Duane grew up on the family farm outside New Hartford, and graduated from New Hartford Community School. He worked with his father, raising purebred Holstein dairy cows, and continued the farming operation with him in the 1950’s and 1960’s. Duane met Velma Knudsen and they married in March 1955. They took over the farming operation in the 1970’s and managed crops, dairy and beef cows until 1986. The sale of the dairy herd led the focus to crop operations which continue to present day.

Duane enjoyed driving school bus for over 40 years. He piloted a small plane in the early 1960’s, and the family enjoyed attending area flight breakfasts and taking short plane rides. Duane drove the family on summer vacations, camping in national parks and visiting relatives across the United States. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Duane and Velma bought a second home in Florida, where they wintered happily for 26 years.

Those left to cherish Duane’s memory are his wife, Velma; three children, Nancy (Douglas) Vincent in Venice, Florida, Julie (Larry) Patten in Coralville, Iowa, and Kendall (Sharon) Wessel in Aledo, Texas; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings and a daughter-in-law.

Celebration of Life will be 11:00 Saturday, April 2, First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls. Direct condolences to DahlFuneralHome.com or 5313 Caraway Lane, #307, Cedar Falls, 50613. Direct memorials to University of Iowa Center for Advancement-Neurology-Alzheimer’s, Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550 or First United Methodist Church.