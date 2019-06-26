{{featured_button_text}}
Duane E. Smith

Duane Smith

(1936-2019)

WATERLOO — Duane E. Smith, 82, of Waterloo, formerly of Fort Collins, Colo., died Monday, June 24, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital from complications of pneumonia.

He was born July 15, 1936, in Ware, son of James and Hattie (VanDenBurgh) Smith. He married JoAnn Ihnen on June 5, 1960, in Pocahontas; she preceded him in death on June 18, 1998.

Duane graduated from Pocahontas High School in 1954. He went on to receive a degree in electronics from DeVry University in Chicago. He worked as a biomed tech for 26 years at Covenant Hospital until retiring in 2000. He had also worked in television repair at Farnsworth Electronics. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, and in Fort Collins he was a member of Peace with Christ Lutheran Church. He also belonged to the ROMEO group (Really Old Men Eating Out).

Survived by: two sons, Jeffrey (Carlene) Smith of Colorado and Bradley Smith of Des Moines; two daughters, Angela (Scott) DeWolf of Waterloo and Lisa (Jeff) Smith of Jesup; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one more on the way; and two sisters, Marlene (Keith) Thurman of Waverly and Janet Heald of Cedar Rapids.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: his parents; wife; two brothers, Ronald and Byrl; and a sister, Marlys.

Services: 10:30 Friday, June 28, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneral Service.com

Duane enjoyed meeting new people and visiting with them. He spent a lot of his time volunteering and had donated over nine gallons of blood. He was a terrific baker and could fix anything. Duane treasured the time he spent with his family.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Duane E. Smith
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments