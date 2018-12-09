Try 1 month for 99¢
JANESVILLE -- Duane Edward Mather, 74, of Janesville, formerly of Greene, died Monday, Dec. 3, at home.

He was born May 12, 1944, in Charles City, son of Eldred Charles and Blanche Louise (Beguelin) Mather. On Aug. 2, 1964, he married Rose Lee Brooks at First Methodist Church in Greene. 

He attended the Greene School System thru graduation. Duane worked at Oliver Tractor in Charles City from 1962-1963. He then worked at John Deere in Waterloo, retiring on April 20, 1993. He was a member of the Lions Club and a Boy Scout Leader. 

Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Suzanne Maples of Tripoli; a son, Jeffrey Mather of Janesville; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marjorie O’Brien of Greene; and a brother, Paul (Loan) Mather of Fort Washington, Md.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers-in-law, Neil O’Brien and JT Brooks.

Time of visiting and sharing: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, with the Mather’s family at the Janesville Riveria Roose, 307 Maple St., Janesville. Duane’s body has been cremated. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the family. 

Memorials: may be directed to the family for a later designation.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Duane enjoyed fishing with Rose, woodworking, but most especially spending time with family and friends in the woods.

