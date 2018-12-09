JANESVILLE -- Duane Edward Mather, 74, of Janesville, formerly of Greene, died Monday, Dec. 3, at home.
He was born May 12, 1944, in Charles City, son of Eldred Charles and Blanche Louise (Beguelin) Mather. On Aug. 2, 1964, he married Rose Lee Brooks at First Methodist Church in Greene.
He attended the Greene School System thru graduation. Duane worked at Oliver Tractor in Charles City from 1962-1963. He then worked at John Deere in Waterloo, retiring on April 20, 1993. He was a member of the Lions Club and a Boy Scout Leader.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Suzanne Maples of Tripoli; a son, Jeffrey Mather of Janesville; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marjorie O’Brien of Greene; and a brother, Paul (Loan) Mather of Fort Washington, Md.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers-in-law, Neil O’Brien and JT Brooks.
Time of visiting and sharing: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, with the Mather’s family at the Janesville Riveria Roose, 307 Maple St., Janesville. Duane’s body has been cremated. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Duane enjoyed fishing with Rose, woodworking, but most especially spending time with family and friends in the woods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.