Duane “Duney” Schuldt

February 14, 1931-February 9, 2023

TRIPOLI-Duane “Duney” Schuldt, 91, of Tripoli, Iowa passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.

Duane Rahlf Schuldt was born on February 14, 1931, the son of Herman and Mary (Rahlf) Schuldt in Denver. He spent his childhood and early adult years in Denver, graduating from Denver High School in 1948. Duane was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Denver which he was a life member.

On January 9, 1953, he entered the US Army serving in Japan, Korea and the states until his discharge on January 7, 1955. On December 11, 1955, he was united in marriage to Beulah Peterson in Sheffield, Iowa. Duane farmed with his wife southwest of Tripoli for 43 years. They retired from farming and moved to Tripoli in 1999.

Following their retirement, the couple did a lot of traveling visiting all the states and several countries in Europe. They enjoyed visiting museums and historic sites.

Duane enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards and fishing, especially with his buddies. He was a big fan of Classic Country and Bluegrass music. He was a member of the Ackers-Matthias American Legion, Post 653 of Denver.

Survivors are his two daughters, Brenda (James) Pittelkow of St. Paul, Minnesota and Mary Leisinger (Tim Schwan) of Sumner; four grandchildren, Madisyn Schuldt (Ross Crim), Amber Leisinger (Isaac Hulter), Johnathan and Marissa Leisinger; sisters-in-law, Pat Cooper and Meredith Peterson; special friend, Violet Schuldt and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beulah in 2011; sister and brother-in-law, Marcella and Richard Bales, sister-in-law, Berneta Peterson and brothers-in-law, David Peterson, Loren Cooper and Lauren Peterson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, February 17, 2023 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and for an hour prior to the services at the church on Friday. Memorials may be directed to either St. Peter Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. On-line condolences may be left for the Schuldt family at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379