July 24, 1928-February 24, 2023

DENVER-Duane Delbert Schlomann, 94, of Denver, Iowa, passed away on Friday night, February 24, 2023, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.

Duane was born on July 24, 1928, in Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Henry August and Irene (Warneke) Schlomann. He was baptized on August 12, 1928, and confirmed on May 31, 1942, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger. Duane graduated from Denver High School in 1947. On October 8, 1950, Duane was united in marriage to Evelyn Dorothy Krueger at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. Duane served in the United States Navy from April 11, 1951, until his honorable discharge on March 30, 1955. Duane worked for John Deere for 38 years and retired in 1987. After 51 years of marriage, Evelyn passed away in December of 2001.

Duane was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Denver. His hobbies included the restoration of two-cylinder John Deere Tractors and antique Ford and Maxwell cars, tractor rides and driving in parades.

Duane is survived by his three children with their spouses, Becky Miller and Doug Merbach of Garner, Iowa, Gary and Pam Schlomann, of Denver, Iowa and Brad and Kris Schlomann of Denver, Iowa; six grandchildren, Chris (Amy) Miller, Dana (Holly) Miller, Jamie (Justin) Schwartz, Brett (Kathryn) Schlomann, Tara (Justin) Schulz and Chelsey (Dan) Peck; and fourteen great-grandchildren, Carter, Carson and Claire Miller, Kenna Miller, Isaiah, Isabella and Brooks Schwartz, Noah and Evelyn (Ava) Schlomann, Kaden and Hudson Schulz, and Kennedi, Greyson and Roman Peck. He was preceded in death by Evelyn; his parents; a brother, Merwin; son-in-law, Lester Miller; and two sisters-in-law, Verla Schloman and Marlys Krueger.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Denver with Pastor Larry Feldt officiating. The service may be viewed on the church Facebook Page (St. John Lutheran Church Denver IA) under Videos. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Denver, with military rites provided by Acker-Matthias American Legion Post #653. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on March 2, 2023, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting Duane’s family. 319-984-5379